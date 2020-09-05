Taylee Stroup

Stanley County junior libero Taylee Stroup reaches out for the ball during a match against the White River Lady Tigers on Sept. 5.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team played the White River Lady Tigers and Timber Lake Panthers in a triangular at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.

The Lady Buffs lost 3-1 to the Lady Tigers. Set scores were 25-19, 25-20, 21-25 and 25-15. They lost 3-0 to the Timber Lake Panthers. Set scores were 26-24, 25-13 and 25-17. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.

The Lady Buffs (1-4) will next see action on Thursday against the Philip Lady Scotties in Philip. Games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. MT.

