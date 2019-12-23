Fans of gymnastics got two local teams for the price of one on Saturday afternoon.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics teams competed in the Stanley County Invitational at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.

In varsity action, the Lady Buffaloes placed fourth out of four teams after finishing with a team score of 103.400. Eighth grader Allison Schlomer led the Lady Buffs by placing seventh in the all-around. Freshman Elena Hebb placed eighth, while sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw placed 16th.

In junior varsity action, the Governors placed first with a team score of 117.200. The Lady Buffs placed fifth out of five teams after getting a team score of 48.400.

The Govs had five athletes place in the top six in the all-around. The Govs were led by seventh grader Ryen Sheppick, who placed first with a score of 30.350. Seventh grader Emmy Loe placed second, while eighth grader Nevaeh Karber placed third. Seventh graders Isabel Jirsa and KaCee Wilson placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Stanley County seventh grader Caycee Knight placed fourth with an all-around score of 28.550.

Middle school action saw the Govs place first out of four teams with a score of 86.100. The Lady Buffs placed third with a score of 58.250.

Stanley County seventh grader Reese Hand led the way for the Lady Buffs after placing first with an all-around score of 24.350. The Govs were led by sixth graders Gwen Richter and Rebecca Spitzer, who placed second and third, respectively. Seventh grader Isabella Caauwe placed eighth with an all-around score of 14.000.

The next time the Lady Buffs see action will be at the Hot Springs Invitational in Hot Springs on Jan. 4. The time for that competition has yet to be announced.

Full results for local teams at Stanley County Invitational

Varsity

Team Results

4, Stanley County, 103.400

Individual Results-Varsity

Uneven Bars

10, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 6.7000

12, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 6.5000

19, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 5.1500

Balance Beam

8, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.5500

11, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 6.7000

18, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.2500

22, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 5.4000

Floor Exercise

9, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.5000

T10, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 7.4500

19, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.9000

21, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 6.4000

Vault

8, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 8.3000

T12, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.9000

14, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.8500

22, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.8500

All-Around

7, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 29.400

8, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 29.150

16, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 24.850

Junior Varsity

Team Results

1, Pierre, 117.200

5, Stanley County, 48.400

Individual Results-Junior Varsity

Uneven Bars

1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 7.8000

2, Neveah Karber, Pierre, 7.6000

3, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 7.5000

4, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 6.9500

5, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.3500

6, Ava Westover, Pierre, 6.2500

T10, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 5.2500

Balance Beam

1, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 7.1500

2, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 6.9000

3, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.7500

4, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 6.2500

6, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 6.1500

7, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 6.0500

T13, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 5.1500

15, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre, 5.0500

Floor Exercise

1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 8.0000

T2, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7.4000

T2, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 7.4000

4, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 7.3500

T5, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 7.2500

T5, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 7.2500

T8, Ava Westover, Pierre, 6.8500

T12, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 6.6500

Vault

1, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 8.0500

2, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 8.0000

3, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 7.8000

5, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 7.6500

6, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre, 7.5500

7, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 7.5000

8, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 7.3500

9, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 7.3000

All-Around

1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 30.350

2, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 28.800

3, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 28.700

4, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 28.550

5, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 27.850

6, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 26.700

Middle School

Team Results

1, Pierre, 86.100

3, Stanley County, 58.250

Individual Results-Middle School

Uneven Bars

1, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 5.5500

3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 4.9500

6, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 3.9000

8, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 2.9500

9, Anastyn Baade, Pierre, 2.8000

10, Victoria Parsons, Pierre, 2.3500

Balance Beam

T1, Mickey Hallock, Stanley County, 6.1500

T1, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 6.1500

3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 5.9000

4, Natalie Flottmeyer, Pierre, 5.6000

6, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 5.1000

7, Kennedy Spurlock, Stanley County, 4.5000

11, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 3.8000

12, Milliana Johnson, Pierre, 3.0000

13, Anastyn Baade, Pierre, 2.0000

Floor Exercise

1, Natalie Flottmeyer, Pierre, 7.0000

3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 6.3500

4, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 6.1500

5, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 6.0500

6, Mickey Hallock, Stanley County, 5.9500

10, Kennedy Spurlock, Stanley County, 3.8000

11, Ella Zabel, Pierre, 2.9000

12, Milliana Johnson, Pierre, 2.7500

13, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 0.0000

Vault

T1, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 7.2500

T1, Mickey Hallock, Stanley County, 7.2500

T3, Natalie Flottmeyer, Pierre, 7.1500

T3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 7.1500

5, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 6.9000

6, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 6.8500

8, Anastyn Baade, Pierre, 6.5000

T9, Victoria Parsons, Pierre, 6.4500

11, Kennedy Spurlock, Stanley County, 6.2500

All-Around

1, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 24.350

2, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 23.600

3, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 23.050

8, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 14.000

Tags

Load comments