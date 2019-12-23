Fans of gymnastics got two local teams for the price of one on Saturday afternoon.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics teams competed in the Stanley County Invitational at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre.
In varsity action, the Lady Buffaloes placed fourth out of four teams after finishing with a team score of 103.400. Eighth grader Allison Schlomer led the Lady Buffs by placing seventh in the all-around. Freshman Elena Hebb placed eighth, while sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw placed 16th.
In junior varsity action, the Governors placed first with a team score of 117.200. The Lady Buffs placed fifth out of five teams after getting a team score of 48.400.
The Govs had five athletes place in the top six in the all-around. The Govs were led by seventh grader Ryen Sheppick, who placed first with a score of 30.350. Seventh grader Emmy Loe placed second, while eighth grader Nevaeh Karber placed third. Seventh graders Isabel Jirsa and KaCee Wilson placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Stanley County seventh grader Caycee Knight placed fourth with an all-around score of 28.550.
Middle school action saw the Govs place first out of four teams with a score of 86.100. The Lady Buffs placed third with a score of 58.250.
Stanley County seventh grader Reese Hand led the way for the Lady Buffs after placing first with an all-around score of 24.350. The Govs were led by sixth graders Gwen Richter and Rebecca Spitzer, who placed second and third, respectively. Seventh grader Isabella Caauwe placed eighth with an all-around score of 14.000.
The next time the Lady Buffs see action will be at the Hot Springs Invitational in Hot Springs on Jan. 4. The time for that competition has yet to be announced.
Full results for local teams at Stanley County Invitational
Varsity
Team Results
4, Stanley County, 103.400
Individual Results-Varsity
Uneven Bars
10, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 6.7000
12, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 6.5000
19, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 5.1500
Balance Beam
8, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.5500
11, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 6.7000
18, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.2500
22, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 5.4000
Floor Exercise
9, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.5000
T10, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 7.4500
19, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.9000
21, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 6.4000
Vault
8, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 8.3000
T12, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 7.9000
14, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 7.8500
22, Keeley Rothschadl, Stanley County, 6.8500
All-Around
7, Allison Schlomer, Stanley County, 29.400
8, Elena Hebb, Stanley County, 29.150
16, Bailey Siedschlaw, Stanley County, 24.850
Junior Varsity
Team Results
1, Pierre, 117.200
5, Stanley County, 48.400
Individual Results-Junior Varsity
Uneven Bars
1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 7.8000
2, Neveah Karber, Pierre, 7.6000
3, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 7.5000
4, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 6.9500
5, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.3500
6, Ava Westover, Pierre, 6.2500
T10, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 5.2500
Balance Beam
1, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 7.1500
2, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 6.9000
3, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 6.7500
4, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 6.2500
6, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 6.1500
7, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 6.0500
T13, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 5.1500
15, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre, 5.0500
Floor Exercise
1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 8.0000
T2, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 7.4000
T2, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 7.4000
4, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 7.3500
T5, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 7.2500
T5, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 7.2500
T8, Ava Westover, Pierre, 6.8500
T12, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 6.6500
Vault
1, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 8.0500
2, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 8.0000
3, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 7.8000
5, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 7.6500
6, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre, 7.5500
7, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 7.5000
8, Raegan Taylor, Stanley County, 7.3500
9, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 7.3000
All-Around
1, Ryen Sheppick, Pierre, 30.350
2, Emmy Loe, Pierre, 28.800
3, Nevaeh Karber, Pierre, 28.700
4, Caycee Knight, Stanley County, 28.550
5, Isabel Jirsa, Pierre, 27.850
6, KaCee Wilson, Pierre, 26.700
Middle School
Team Results
1, Pierre, 86.100
3, Stanley County, 58.250
Individual Results-Middle School
Uneven Bars
1, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 5.5500
3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 4.9500
6, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 3.9000
8, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 2.9500
9, Anastyn Baade, Pierre, 2.8000
10, Victoria Parsons, Pierre, 2.3500
Balance Beam
T1, Mickey Hallock, Stanley County, 6.1500
T1, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 6.1500
3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 5.9000
4, Natalie Flottmeyer, Pierre, 5.6000
6, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 5.1000
7, Kennedy Spurlock, Stanley County, 4.5000
11, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 3.8000
12, Milliana Johnson, Pierre, 3.0000
13, Anastyn Baade, Pierre, 2.0000
Floor Exercise
1, Natalie Flottmeyer, Pierre, 7.0000
3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 6.3500
4, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 6.1500
5, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 6.0500
6, Mickey Hallock, Stanley County, 5.9500
10, Kennedy Spurlock, Stanley County, 3.8000
11, Ella Zabel, Pierre, 2.9000
12, Milliana Johnson, Pierre, 2.7500
13, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 0.0000
Vault
T1, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 7.2500
T1, Mickey Hallock, Stanley County, 7.2500
T3, Natalie Flottmeyer, Pierre, 7.1500
T3, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 7.1500
5, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 6.9000
6, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 6.8500
8, Anastyn Baade, Pierre, 6.5000
T9, Victoria Parsons, Pierre, 6.4500
11, Kennedy Spurlock, Stanley County, 6.2500
All-Around
1, Reese Hand, Stanley County, 24.350
2, Gwen Richter, Pierre, 23.600
3, Rebecca Spitzer, Pierre, 23.050
8, Isabella Caauwe, Pierre, 14.000
