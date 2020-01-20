When one door closes, another door opens.
That’s the approach the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnasts took this past weekend. When the Madison Gymnastics Invitational they were scheduled to compete in on Saturday was cancelled, the Lady Buffs decided to go west to compete in the Rapid City Invitational in Rapid City, also on Saturday.
The Lady Buffs placed fourth out of five teams after finishing with a score of 115.100. Rapid City Stevens finished fifth with a score of 100.400, while Wall placed third with a score of 120.900. Rapid City Central won the competition after finishing with a score of 132.950, which was about four points better than Hot Springs’ score.
Individually, the Lady Buffs were led by seventh grader Caycee Knight, who placed 13th in the all-around with a score of 29.950. Freshman Elena Hebb placed tied for 14th, while eighth grader Allison Schlomer placed 18th. Sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw rounded out the Lady Buffs by finishing in 19th place.
The Lady Buffs will next see competition at the Hot Spring Invitational next Friday. That competition is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Stanley County gymnasts at Rapid City Invitational Team Results
4, Stanley County, 115.100
Individual Results All-Around
13, Caycee Knight, 29.950
T14, Elena Hebb, 29.900
18, Allison Schlomer, 27.550
19, Bailey Siedschlaw, 26.500
Balance Beam
13, Elena Hebb, 7.3500
15, Caycee Knight, 7.0500
17, Allison Schlomer, 6.7500
T20, Bailey Siedschlaw, 6.1500
T22, Aleeyah Schilling, 6.0500
24, Keeley Rothschadl, 5.8500
Floor Exercise
T12, Elena Hebb, 8.2500
16, Keeley Rothschadl, 8.0000
17, Caycee Knight, 7.9500
19, Aleeyah Schilling, 7.7000
T20, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.6500
24, Allison Schlomer, 7.3000
Uneven Parallel Bars
T8, Caycee Knight, 7.6000
18, Elena Hebb, 6.1000
19, Allison Schlomer, 6.0000
21, Bailey Siedschlaw, 5.4500
23, Reese Hand, 5.1000
Vault
7, Elena Hebb, 8.2000
T13, Raegan Taylor, 7.7000
T17, Allison Schlomer, 7.5000
23, Caycee Knight, 7.3500
24, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.2500
26, Keeley Rothschadl, 6.7000
