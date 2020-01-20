200113-sports-scgymnastics_outbound 2.jpg
Stanley County Buffalos gymnast Caycee Knight finishes her flour routine at the Stanley County Hula Luau Invitational in Parkview Gymnasium Jan. 11 in Fort Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

When one door closes, another door opens.

That’s the approach the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnasts took this past weekend. When the Madison Gymnastics Invitational they were scheduled to compete in on Saturday was cancelled, the Lady Buffs decided to go west to compete in the Rapid City Invitational in Rapid City, also on Saturday.

The Lady Buffs placed fourth out of five teams after finishing with a score of 115.100. Rapid City Stevens finished fifth with a score of 100.400, while Wall placed third with a score of 120.900. Rapid City Central won the competition after finishing with a score of 132.950, which was about four points better than Hot Springs’ score.

Individually, the Lady Buffs were led by seventh grader Caycee Knight, who placed 13th in the all-around with a score of 29.950. Freshman Elena Hebb placed tied for 14th, while eighth grader Allison Schlomer placed 18th. Sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw rounded out the Lady Buffs by finishing in 19th place.

The Lady Buffs will next see competition at the Hot Spring Invitational next Friday. That competition is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

Full Results for Stanley County gymnasts at Rapid City Invitational Team Results

4, Stanley County, 115.100

Individual Results All-Around

13, Caycee Knight, 29.950

T14, Elena Hebb, 29.900

18, Allison Schlomer, 27.550

19, Bailey Siedschlaw, 26.500

Balance Beam

13, Elena Hebb, 7.3500

15, Caycee Knight, 7.0500

17, Allison Schlomer, 6.7500

T20, Bailey Siedschlaw, 6.1500

T22, Aleeyah Schilling, 6.0500

24, Keeley Rothschadl, 5.8500

Floor Exercise

T12, Elena Hebb, 8.2500

16, Keeley Rothschadl, 8.0000

17, Caycee Knight, 7.9500

19, Aleeyah Schilling, 7.7000

T20, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.6500

24, Allison Schlomer, 7.3000

Uneven Parallel Bars

T8, Caycee Knight, 7.6000

18, Elena Hebb, 6.1000

19, Allison Schlomer, 6.0000

21, Bailey Siedschlaw, 5.4500

23, Reese Hand, 5.1000

Vault

7, Elena Hebb, 8.2000

T13, Raegan Taylor, 7.7000

T17, Allison Schlomer, 7.5000

23, Caycee Knight, 7.3500

24, Bailey Siedschlaw, 7.2500

26, Keeley Rothschadl, 6.7000

