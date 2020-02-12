The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes played the Miller Rustlers in Miller on Tuesday night in a battle of Region 6A teams.
The Rustlers had a strong first half. They outscored the Lady Buffs 16-0 in the first quarter. The Rustlers stretched that lead to 32-2 at halftime. The lone points for the Lady Buffs in the first half were scored on free throws by senior center Karley Leafgreen. Rustlers senior stars VonnaGail Schlecter and Kadye Fernholz did not play in the second half. The Lady Buffs took advantage of their absence by outscoring the Rustlers 15-13 in the second half, including 13-6 in the fourth quarter. The Rustlers came out on the winning end of a 45-17 score.
Fernholz led the Rustlers with 14 points. Schlecter and seventh grade guard Morgan Kolda each had 10 points. The Lady Buffs were led by Leafgreen, who had six points. Eighth grade guard Mattie Duffy and freshman guard Alejandra Jaurez each had four points.
Unofficially, the Lady Buffs made six of their eight free throw attempts for a shooting percentage of 75 percent. They had 23 turnovers in the loss. The Rustlers made four of their five free throw attempts for a shooting percentage of 80 percent. They had 13 turnovers.
The Rustlers (no. 2 in Region 6A) improved to 10-5 with the victory. The Lady Buffs (no. 7 in Region 6A) fall to 0-16. The Lady Buffs will be back in action against the Wall Eagles (9-8, no. 4 in Region 7B) at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. The game is a part of a boys and girls doubleheader. Games are scheduled to be tipped off at 2 p.m. CT.
