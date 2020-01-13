The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes basketball team competed in a pair of games this past weekend. They hosted the McLaughlin Mustangs at Parkview Auditorium on Thursday, before heading on the road to play the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers in the Redfield Classic on Saturday.
Thursday’s game saw the Mustangs take a 15-9 lead into the first quarter break. The Lady Buffs responded by outscoring the Mustangs 13-12 in the second quarter. Sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa scored a baseline jumper as time expired to make the game 27-22 with the Mustangs in front going into halftime.
Momentum once again swung the Mustangs’ way in the third quarter, as they took a 40-33 lead into the fourth. The Lady Buffs did not go away quietly. They outscored the Mustangs 17-11 in the fourth quarter, and got several clutch buckets from guards Cadence Hand, Mattie Duffy and Taylee Stroup. A shot by senior center Karley Leafgreen at the end of the game was heavily contested. The Mustangs ended up with a 51-50 victory.
Lady Buffs coach Adam Dannenbring told the Capital Journal that he felt encouraged by the effort the Lady Buffs showed.
“It was exciting to be in a close game,” Dannenbring said. “It’s been awhile since we’ve been in a close game. I was excited for our kids to play in a game like that. I was bummed that we didn’t win, but we had lots of chances to make some shots, but it just didn’t go in.”
Dannenbring said that he thought Thursday’s game was the best game the Lady Buffs have played this season.
“We really battled back from down nine points in the fourth,” Dannenbring said. “We had a chance to win it at the end, which was exciting.”
The Lady Buffs were led by Sosa, who had 13 points. Leafgreen had 12 points, while Hand had 10 points. Stroup had eight points, while Duffy chipped in six points. The Mustangs were led by junior forward Hailee Little Eagle, who had a game high 23 points. Senior forward Devon Archambault added 12 points.
Saturday’s game was not as close, but the Lady Buffs still put up a fight. They found themselves down 10-4 after the first quarter. The Black Panthers kept up the momentum to take a 24-14 lead into the halftime break. Both teams played pretty evenly in the second half, but the Black Panthers came away with the 49-37 victory.
The Lady Buffs had seven players score in the game. They were led by Leafgreen, who had 14 points. Duffy had 12 points coming off the bench. The Black Panthers were led by eighth grade forward Cadence VanZee, who had 16 points. Freshman guard Regan Hoffman and senior guard Haley Hoffman each had nine points.
The Lady Buffs (0-9) will next see action on Tuesday against the Potter County Battlers (3-5) at Parkview Gymnasium. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.