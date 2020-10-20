The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team faced the Lyman Raiders in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Monday. The Lady Buffs won 3-0.

The set scores were 25-16, 25-13 and 25-14. No individual statistics were sent to the Capital Journal.

Monday’s victory is the second straight for the Lady Buffs, and their first victory over Lyman since 2010. The Lady Buffs (4-11) will head to Kadoka on Tuesday for a triangular against a pair of tough teams in the Kadoka Area Kougars (14-7) and the New Underwood Tigers (11-7). Matches are scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. MT.

