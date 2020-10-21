The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team played the Kadoka Kougars and New Underwood Tigers in a triangular in Kadoka on Tuesday night. They were not able to come away with any victories.
The Kougars defeated the Lady Buffs 3-1. The Lady Buffs won the first set 25-23, but they lost the next three sets 25-16, 25-22 and 25-6. The Tigers defeated the Lady Buffs 3-0. Set scores were 25-13, 25-8 and 25-16. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.
The Lady Buffs (4-13) are the no. 4 ranked team in Region 6A. They will face the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (14-3) on Friday. The Pirates are the no. 2 ranked team in Region 2B. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
