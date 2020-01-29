The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes basketball team took on the Gregory Lady Gorillas in Gregory on Tuesday night. They were looking to end their losing streak that has stretched on for over a year.
The Lady Gorillas jumped out to a 21-6 first quarter lead. They extended that lead to 39-10 at halftime. The Lady Buffs responded in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Gorillas 9-8. The Lady Gorillas ended the game on a 15-5 run. They won convincingly 62-24.
The Lady Gorillas were led by the duo of freshman guard Jessy Jo VanDerWerff and senior forward Sydney Svatos, who each had 17 points. Senior forward Brooklyn VanDerWerff had ten points, while sophomore forward Brooklyn Kenzy had nine points.
The Lady Buffs were led by senior guard Kennedy Sommars, who had six points off the bench. Sophomore guard Taylee Stroup had five points, while senior center Karley Leafgreen had four points. The bench for the Lady Buffs was a bright spot for the team. They outscored the Lady Gorillas bench 12-1.
The Lady Gorillas (5-7, no. 6 in Region 6B) will next see action against the Bon Homme Cavaliers (2-9, no. 8 in Region 6B) on Monday night in Gregory. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:15 p.m. CT.
The Lady Buffs (0-12, no. 7 in Region 6A) have lost 22 straight games. Their last victory came on Jan. 10 of 2019 against Bennett County at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Lady Buffs will play two more games this week. They will play the Crow Creek Lady Chieftains (11-1, no. 1 in Region 6A) in Stephan on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will host the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves (8-5, no. 3 in Region 6A) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:15 p.m. CT.
