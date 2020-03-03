The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes basketball team played the Miller Rustlers at the Miller Armory on Monday night in a Region 6A Tournament game. The Lady Buffs entered the game winless.
The Lady Buffs took a 6-4 lead midway through the first quarter. The Rustlers went on a 10-3 run to end the quarter. They never looked back. The Lady Buffs did not muster a single point in the second quarter. They found themselves down 35-9 at halftime. The Rustlers kept up their momentum by taking a 42-14 lead after the third quarter. The Rustlers took their starters out in the fourth quarter. They ended up with a 48-19 victory.
The Rustlers made 19 of 47 shots from the field, while the Lady Buffs made seven of 29. Both teams made five out eight free throw attempts.
The Rustlers were led by senior guard VonnaGail Schlecter, who had 15 points. Senior forward Kadye Fernholz had 14 points, while senior guard Abby Ketelhut had six points.
The Lady Buffs were led by senior center Karley Leafgreen, who had six points. Sophomore guard Taylee Stroup and sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa each had four points.
Monday’s game was the final game in a Lady Buffs uniform for seniors Kennedy Sommars, Jayda Tibbs, Liz Duffy and Karley Leafgreen.
The Lady Buffs end the season with a 0-21 record. The Rustlers improve to 15-6. They will host the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Lady Braves (12-9) in Miller on Thursday night. The Lady Braves come into the game after defeating the McLaughlin Mustangs 67-50 on Monday night in Eagle Butte. The Lady Braves defeated the Rustlers 51-47 in the season opener in Eagle Butte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.