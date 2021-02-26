Taylee Stroup

Stanley County's Taylee Stroup dribbles the ball during a game against the Miller Rustlers at Parkview Gymnasium on Feb. 9. The Lady Buffs' season came to an end with a 59-29 loss to the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers on Feb. 25. 

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball team took to the road on Thursday night for a Class A SoDak16 qualifying game against the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers. The Tigers came away with a 59-29 victory.

The Tigers jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 32-15 at halftime. After the Lady Buffs started the third quarter on a 5-1 run, the Tigers took a time out and made adjustments to their game plan. They outscored the Lady Buffs 8-2 the rest of the third quarter. The Tigers put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Lady Buffs 18-7 in the fourth quarter. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.

The Lady Buffs end their season with a 1-19 record. Despite the seven game losing streak to end the season, the Lady Buffs have several positives that they can turn to going into next season. They have no seniors on this year’s team. The Lady Buffs also earned their first victory in over two years earlier this season.

The Tigers (14-7) will be the no. 14 seed in the Class A SoDak16. They will take on the no. 3 seed Hamlin Chargers (19-2) on Thursday at a yet to be determined time and place. The Chargers enter Thursday’s SoDak16 game on a 14 game winning streak.

