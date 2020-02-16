The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls varsity basketball team hosted the Wall Eagles at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Buffs started strong to score their first points. They had multiple offensive rebounds on one possession, including two by 5-foot-4 sophomore guard Taylee Stroup. The game was tied 4-4 before the Eagles started going on a run. They ended the first quarter with a 15-10 lead. They extended that lead to 30-17 at halftime, and 37-21 after three quarters. Sophomore forward Jordyn Sosa, who had been the offensive spark for the Lady Buffs all game, fouled out in the fourth quarter. The Eagles took advantage of Sosa’s absence by outscoring the Lady Buffs 20-10 in the fourth quarter. They ended up with a 57-31 victory.
The Eagles were led by sophomore guard Ava Dinger, who had a game high 14 points. Senior forward Samantha Deutscher had nine points, while junior center Lily Wagner had eight points.
Sosa led the Lady Buffs with 13 points. Senior center Karley Leafgreen added 10 points, all of which came in the second half. Taylee Stroup scored six points, and Jayda Tibbs had two points on a breakaway layup.
The Eagles improved to 10-8 with the victory. The Lady Buffs (0-17, no. 7 in Region 6A) will next see competition against the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (8-7) on Thursday night in a battle of Region 6A teams. The Tigers are the fourth ranked team in Region 6A. The junior varsity game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the varsity game to follow at around 8 p.m. CT.
