The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes basketball team started their 2019-20 season this past weekend with a pair of games against the Lyman Raiders and White River Tigers. The Lady Buffaloes played the Raiders at home in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Friday before playing the Tigers in White River on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Lady Buffs hold the lead early before Lyman took an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. Foul trouble by the Lady Buffs proved to be crucial in the second quarter, as the Raiders extended their lead to 31-12. The two points that the Lady Buffs scored in the second quarter both came from the free throw line. The Raiders continued their upward momentum in the third quarter by stretching the lead to 41-18 after three quarters. Once again, the Lady Buffs managed just two points in a quarter. This time it was the fourth, as the game clock ran continuously due to the point differential. The Raiders ended up with a 56-20 victory.
Senior center Karley Leafgreen led the Lady Buffs with ten points, while sophomore guard Taylee Stroup added four points. The Raiders had two players in double figures. They were led by sophomore guard Maleighya Estes, who had 19 points. Senior guard Kayt Garnos had 12 points, while eighth grade guard Skyler Volmer had nine points.
The Lady Buffs losing streak continued on Saturday when they lost 64-19 to the Tigers. No stats were made available for that game.
The Lady Buffs (0-2) will play one more game before the Christmas break. They will host the Philip Lady Scotties in a doubleheader at Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to the game can see it streamed on the GoBuffsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.
