unnamed (2).jpg

Stanley County Schools Lady Buffs outside hitter Karley Leafgreen (10) rockets the ball over the net at Sully Buttes Chargers at Parkview Gymnasium Oct. 15 in Fort Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team played the Dupree Tigers in Dupree on Thursday night in the first of a three game road trip for the Lady Buffs.

The Tigers won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-14. The Lady Buffs responded by winning a wild third set by a 30-28 score. The Tigers won the fourth and final set 25-22 to win the match, 3-1.

The Tigers improve to 10-8 after the weekend, while the Lady Buffs fall to 3-13. They have lost five straight games.

The Lady Buffs will next see action in a triangular against the Kadoka Area Kougars and New Underwood Tigers in Kadoka on Tuesday. The Kougars are 25-3, while the Tigers are 14-4. Action in that triangular is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will host the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (12-11) at Parkview Gymnasium on Friday. Action for the junior varsity is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments