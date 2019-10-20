The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team played the Dupree Tigers in Dupree on Thursday night in the first of a three game road trip for the Lady Buffs.
The Tigers won the first two sets 25-10 and 25-14. The Lady Buffs responded by winning a wild third set by a 30-28 score. The Tigers won the fourth and final set 25-22 to win the match, 3-1.
The Tigers improve to 10-8 after the weekend, while the Lady Buffs fall to 3-13. They have lost five straight games.
The Lady Buffs will next see action in a triangular against the Kadoka Area Kougars and New Underwood Tigers in Kadoka on Tuesday. The Kougars are 25-3, while the Tigers are 14-4. Action in that triangular is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will host the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (12-11) at Parkview Gymnasium on Friday. Action for the junior varsity is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
