The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team made the short journey to play the Lyman Raiders in the regular season finale for the Lady Buffs at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Monday night. The Lady Buffs were looking to end a nine match losing streak.
The Lady Buffs took the initial lead in the first set. They gave up three straight points before regaining the lead at 5-3. The two teams traded points before the Raiders regained the lead at 8-7. They kept up their momentum, pushing a lead that they would not relinquish for the rest of the game to 17-14, causing the Lady Buffs to call a timeout. The Raiders won the first set 25-20.
The second set saw the Raiders get out to a 7-1 lead. The Lady Buffs clawed their way back, drawing the game to a 16-15 score before the Raiders took their first timeout of the match.The Raiders regained their footing and took the second set 25-20.
The final set saw the Raiders gain a 6-1 lead before the Lady Buffs called a timeout. The Raiders kept the pressure on the Lady Buffs throughout the third set. The Lady Buffs never strung a rally of more than two consecutive points together in the entire third set. The Raiders won 25-15 to clinch the 3-0 victory.
The Lady Buffs fall to 3-18 with the loss, which is their tenth straight. Their last wins came on Sept. 21 in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament against McLaughlin and Todd County. The Lady Buffs are currently seeded no. 6 in Region 6A, which means they will have to go on the road next Tuesday. Their opponent and the time of match have yet to be determined.
