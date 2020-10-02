The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders in a volleyball match at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The match was the Lady Buffs’ first match in two weeks. The Lady Buffs wore their pink jerseys for the game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The Lady Buffs lost 3-2. Set scores were 25-17, 13-25, 25-19 and 13-15. No individual statistics were provided.
The Crusaders (2-7) will next see action against the Iroquois/Doland Lady Chiefs (2-11) at Sunshine Bible Academy in Miller on Saturday. Matches are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
The Lady Buffs (2-8) are next scheduled to compete against the Colome Cowgirls (7-2) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre this coming Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
