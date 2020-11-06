The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball traveled on the road to play the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers in Mobridge in a qualifying match for the Class A SoDak16.
The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Buffs 3-0. Set scores were 25-22, 25-13 and 25-23. No individual statistics were sent to the Capital Journal.
The Lady Buffs end their season with a 5-16 record. The graduating seniors for the Lady Buffs are Shantay Waldron and Jayda Boxley.
The Lady Tigers (17-6) are the no. 12 seed in Class A. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, SoDak16 matches will be played at the higher seeded team as opposed to at a neutral site. The Lady Tigers will play the no. 5 seed Hamlin Chargers (18-4) in Hayti on Tuesday. That match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. The winner will qualify for the Class A State Volleyball Tournament.
