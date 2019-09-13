The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team competed against the Philip Lady Scotties at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday night.
The Lady Scotties won the match 3-1. Set scores were 25-23, 29-27 and 25-12. The Lady Buffs held the lead at several points throughout the match. No individual statistics were made available after the match.
The Lady Buffs (1-5) have lost five straight matches since defeating the Bennett County Lady Warriors in Wall in their season opener. They will next see action next Thursday against the Jones County Lady Coyotes at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Junior varsity matches start at approximately 6:30 p.m. CT, with varsity matches to start at around 7:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs defeated the Lady Coyotes 3-1 in Murdo last season.
