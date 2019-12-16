The Oahe Lady Capitals played a pair of games this past weekend. They hosted the Huron All-Stars at the Oahe Expo Center on Saturday before playing the Brookings Rangers at the Larson Ice Arena in Brookings on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Lady Caps jump out to a 2-1 first period lead thanks to a pair of goals from Jessa McTighe. They added four more goals in the second period, while also allowing two goals. Olivia Swenson capped off the Lady Caps victory with a pair of goals in the third period. Both Swenson and McTighe were able to get hat tricks for the Lady Caps in an 8-3 victory.
Lady Caps goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 25 saves, while All-Stars goalie Fatima Reyes had 23 saves. The All-Stars outshot the Lady Caps in the first two periods. The Lady Caps responded aggressively in the third period by nearly doubling up the All-Stars in shots on goal. The Caps came away with a 31-28 shots on goal advantage. Both teams had five penalties each.
Sunday’s game did not go the same way for the Lady Caps. The first period ended in a 2-2 tie, with the two Lady Caps goals coming from McTighe and Sara Bierne. The Rangers added one goal in the second period, and three goals in the third period to come away with a 6-2 victory.
Stewart-Fromm had 24 saves, while Rangers goalie Jadyn Runge had 18 saves. The Rangers outshot the Lady Caps in all three periods, and ended the game with a 30-20 shots on goal advantage. The Lady Caps had four penalties in the game, while the Rangers had just two penalties.
The Lady Caps (1-2) will next see action on Saturday against a tough Aberdeen Cougars team at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
Full Scoring Summaries for Lady Capitals games Oahe Lady Capitals versus Huron All-Stars First Period
O-Jessa McTighe shorthanded goal
O-Jessa McTighe goal, assist by Alyssa Stahl
H-Abigail Thomas goal
Second Period
O-Brylee Kafka power play goal
O-Jessa McTighe goal
H-Ashley Busch power play goal, assist by Izabel Casper
O-Olivia Swenson goal
H-Ashley Busch goal, assists by Devin Hunter and Kaitlynn Harms
O-Jenna Keyser power play goal, assist by Jessa McTighe
Third Period
O-Olivia Swenson goal, assist by Jessa McTighe
O-Olivia Swenson goal, assist by Jenna Keyser
Oahe Lady Capitals at Brookings Rangers First Period
B-Kiran Vugteveen goal
O-Jessa McTighe goal, assist by Adisyn Gray
B-Montana Myer goal, assist by Jenna Schulte
O-Sara Bierne goal, assist by Cameron Larson
Second Period
B-Montana Myer goal, assist by Savannah Barber
Third Period
B-Savannah Barber goal, assist by Brooklyn Roberts
B-Kiran Vugteveen goal, assists by McKenna Geraets and Emma Rice
B-McKenna Geraets goal, assist by Kiran Vugteveen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.