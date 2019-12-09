The Oahe Lady Capitals played the Mitchell Marlins in a girls varsity hockey match-up at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Sunday. The game was the regular season home opener for the Lady Caps.
The Marlins got a pair of goals in the first period from Tristen Zimmer and Jenna Grosdidier. The second period saw four goals by the Marlins. Kelsey Amick found the back of the net twice while Brooke Jarman and Jenna Grosdidier each scored once. Jarman got the lone Marlins goal in the third period. The Lady Caps were not able to respond and were held scoreless in a 7-0 loss.
The Marlins had 40 shots on goal, while the Lady Caps had just ten shots on goal. Marlins goalie Sadie Kludt had 10 saves while Lady Caps goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 33 saves.
The Lady Caps (0-1) are scheduled to play a pair of games this upcoming weekend. They will host the Huron All-Stars on Saturday before heading on the road to play the Brookings Rangers on Sunday. Puck drop on both days is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
