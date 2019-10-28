The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors kept up their stretch of tough opponents on Friday night. They faced the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre.
The Patriots took the first set 25-11. The Govs held a nine point advantage early in the second set, but the Patriots ultimately took the set with a 26-24 score. The Patriots kept up that momentum by winning the third set 25-14 to clinch the 3-0 win.
Friday's match was also a Pink Out game. The Govs handed out t-shirts before the game to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.
The Patriots (11-7) are the current no. 6 seed in the Class AA standings. They will play the no. 5 seed Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (15-10) on Tuesday in Sioux Falls, and the no. 8 seed Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (12-7) on Thursday in Aberdeen. Tuesday’s varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT, while Thursday’s varsity match is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
The Govs (6-11) are the no. 12 seed in the Class AA standings. They have lost five straight matches. The Govs will next play the no. 13 seed Brookings Bobcats (8-16) in Brookings on Tuesday. The varsity match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Bobcats have won four of their last five matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.