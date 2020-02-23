The Sully Buttes Chargers played a pair of games this past weekend. They hosted the Faulkton Area Trojans in Onida on Thursday night. The Chargers played the Little Wound Mustangs in Warner on Saturday night.
The Chargers jumped on the visiting Trojans early by getting out to a 19-4 lead. They extended that lead to 36-15 at halftime, and 54-24 after three quarters. The Chargers put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Trojans 13-8 in the fourth quarter. The final score was 67-32 in favor of the Chargers.
The Chargers were led by senior center Jett Lamb, who had 23 points. Senior guard Nick Wittler had 19 points, while senior forward Quinn Jordre had 11 points. Wittler also scored the 1,500th point of his career in Thursday’s victory. The Trojans were led by sophomore guard Bennett Cassens, who had 15 points.
Thursday’s game was the final regular season home game for the Chargers. They honored seniors Quinn Jordre, Grant Johnson, Jett Lamb, Nick Wittler and Jack Darling before the game.
The Chargers defeated the Mustangs 56-36 in Warner on Saturday. Individual statistics for Saturday’s game were not provided.
The Chargers (16-2, no. 1 in Region 2B) will see action for the final time in the regular season on Friday night against the North Central Thunder (5-14, no. 8 in Region 2B) in Roscoe. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.
