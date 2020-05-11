Lariat Lanes, a bowling alley on the truck route in Pierre, announced on their FaceBook page on Monday morning that they will open back up for business on Friday, but with restrictions.
There will be a vacant lane in between bowling groups. Groups are to consist of no more than ten people. The Cactus Jack’s Lounge will also be open. There will be plenty of room between groups and tables.
Lariat Lanes has been closed since March 23.
