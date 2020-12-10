Eighth grader Ciara McFarling, freshman Emalee Larson and junior Blake Judson were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 4. All three athletes are wrestlers. Here are their nominations:
Judson started out the season with a stellar performance at 120 pounds. Judson started the season 2-0, and a championship win at the Clark-Willow Lake Invite. After pinning his first opponent, he was slated to face the State B runner-up from last year in the finals. Judson won by a technical fall over Gunnar Kvistad of Clark-Willow Lake, 15-0. Judson was awarded the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Both Larson and McFarling wrestled in the very first girls tournament division of the year, and they both came away with an individual championship in their respective division. This makes Larson and McFarling the first girl’s wrestling tournament champions in the history of the Governors Wrestling program. With their leadership and hard work, more is sure to come. Larson went 3-0, while McFarling went 2-1 at the tournament.
