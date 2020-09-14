Jacob Larson

Senior Jacob Larson was named this week's Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week.

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Jacob Larson was selected as this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is his nomination:

Larson is a very hard worker and dedicated student. Being in both football and chamber choir proves to be challenging for him, but he continually rises up to that challenge. His love of singing is evident in how he conducts himself in rehearsals. He is focused, and is there for a purpose. Larson is a very flexible singer in that he sings tenor, baritone and bass. He sings where he is needed, and because of his willingness to do so, his voice and range are always improving.

