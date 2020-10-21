The latest South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. None of the three local volleyball teams were ranked in their respective polls.
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (4-13) are the no. 4 ranked team in Region 6A. They will face the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (14-3) in Highmore on Friday. The Pirates are the no. 2 team in Region 2B. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs last defeated the Pirates in 2016. The Pirates have won 11 of the last 13 matches between the two teams.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (4-9) are the no. 7 ranked team in Region 2B. They will face the Hitchcock-Tulare Lady Patriots (13-3) in Tulare on Friday. The Lady Patriots are the top ranked team in Region 3B. They are also receiving votes in the Class B poll. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Chargers have won seven of the last nine matches between the two teams. The Lady Patriots defeated the Chargers 3-2 last season in Onida.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (5-7) are the no. 8 ranked team in Class AA. They will face the no. 12 ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (4-11) in Sioux Falls on Friday night, and the no. 7 ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (6-9) in Pierre on Saturday night. Matches on both nights are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs have won three of their last seven matches against the Patriots. The Patriots defeated the Govs 3-0 last season in Pierre. The Govs have won just two of their last five matches against the Rough Riders. The Rough Riders defeated the Govs 3-1 in Sioux Falls last season.
