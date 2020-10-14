The latest South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. None of the three volleyball teams in the area were ranked.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (3-6) are the no. 10 ranked team in Class AA. They will head to Sioux Falls to take on the no. 2 ranked Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (10-3) on Thursday night. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs have not defeated the Warriors since 2014. The Warriors have won 10 of their last 11 matches against the Govs.
The second match of the weekend for the Govs will see them host the no. 14 ranked Spearfish Spartans (6-8) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT. The Govs have had the number of the Spartans. They have won eight of their last nine matches. The Spartans haven’t defeated the Govs since 2015.
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (2-11) are the no. 4 ranked team in Region 6A. They will next play the Dupree Tigers (3-13) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers are the no. 7 ranked team in Region 8B. The Lady Buffs have won five of their last six matches against the Tigers, with the one exception being last year’s 3-1 loss in Dupree.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (4-7) are the no. 7 ranked team in Region 2B. They will play the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (15-4) on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Lady Tigers are the top ranked team in Region 6A. The Chargers have won the majority of the past few matches between the two teams. The Tigers defeated the Chargers 3-1 in Onida last season for their first victory over the Chargers since 2012.
