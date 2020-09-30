The latest South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. None of the three area teams (Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County and Sully Buttes) were ranked in their respective polls.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (3-1) are currently the no. 6 seed in the SDHSAA standings. They are next scheduled to face the no. 7 seed Brandon Valley Lynx (6-3) on Thursday night in Brandon. The varsity match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. This will be the first Govs volleyball match since Sept. 12. Those wanting to attend Thursday’s matches should be aware of several rules imposed by Brandon Valley due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visiting high school students will only be allowed to purchase a ticket with a valid student ID. Visiting high school staff, not including family members, will be allowed to purchase a ticket by showing a valid staff ID. Players, coaches and managers on the roster will receive four vouchers each to give to family to present at the ticket booth in order to purchase a ticket. No one will be allowed entry without meeting these criteria. Everyone must have either their valid student/staff ID or a voucher to purchase a ticket. No exceptions to these rules will be made. Those unable to attend can watch a livestream of the match on the Lynx TV YouTube page.
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (2-7) are currently the no. 4 seed in Region 6A, which only has five teams competing this season. They will next see action against the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders (1-7) on Thursday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Crusaders are ranked no. 8 in Region 2B. The Crusaders have lost their last two matches, including a loss to the Sully Buttes Chargers last week. The Lady Buffs have not played since Sept. 17.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (3-5) are the no. 7 seed in Region 2B. They will next see action against the Philip Lady Scotties (7-5), who come in as the no. 2 seed in Region 7B. That match will take place on Thursday night. It is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Both teams are coming into Thursday’s match off of tough losses. The Chargers lost 3-0 to the Colome Cowgirls on Saturday in Colome, while the Lady Scotties lost 3-0 to the Hill City Rangers on Tuesday night in Philip.
