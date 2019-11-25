191028-sports-SCvolleyball_outbound 3.jpg
Stanley County's Karley Leafgreen (10) receives a serve from Highmore-Harrold at Parkview Gymnasium Oct. 25 in Fort Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/Capital Journal

The 2019 Big Dakota All-Conference Volleyball Team was released on Monday. Of the 12 selections, only one was from Stanley County: Karley Leafgreen.

Leafgreen, a senior outside hitter, led the Lady Buffaloes in kills this season. The Lady Buffs went 3-19 on the season. This is Leafgreen’s third volleyball award of her high school career. She was named All-BDC Honorable Mention in her junior and sophomore year. Since 2008, only three Lady Buffs volleyball players have earned All-BDC honors twice. Those players are Hailey Norman, Shelby Geinger and Sara Sweetman.

The Big Dakota Conference has nine schools. Those schools are Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, McLaughlin, Miller, Mobridge-Pollock, Stanley County, Todd County, Winner and Crow Creek. Miller, who placed second at this past week’s Class A All-State Volleyball Tournament, had five players named to the All-Conference team.

Full Big Dakota All Conference Volleyball Team

2019 All-Conference Selections

Chamberlain senior middle hitter Hannah Anderson

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Cooper Marshall

Crow Creek senior middle hitter Kaylee Wells

Miller senior middle hitter Kadye Fernholz

Miller senior outside hitter VonnaGail Schlecter

Miller senior setter Rachel Oligmueller

Miller senior outside hitter Madison Wetz

Mobridge-Pollock junior middle hitter Megan Zahn

Mobridge-Pollock junior libero Emily Wientjes

Stanley County senior outside hitter Karley Leafgreen

Winner senior outside hitter Morgan Hammerbeck

Winner sophomore outside hitter Ellie Brozik

Honorable Mention

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte senior setter Julia Spoonhunter

Chamberlain sophomore middle hitter Mya Knippling

Chamberlain senior setter Makenzy Mutziger

Crow Creek senior middle hitter Haylee Langdeau

Crow Creek sophomore setter Rozee Drapeau

McLaughlin senior Tiera Young

Miller junior right side hitter Storm Johnson

Todd County sophomore setter/right side hitter Bretany White Hat

Todd County senior outside hitter Aleah McCloskey

Winner junior setter Mackenzi Levi

Winner junior middle hitter Kalla Bertram

Winner junior defensive specialist Maggie LaCompte

