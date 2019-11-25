The 2019 Big Dakota All-Conference Volleyball Team was released on Monday. Of the 12 selections, only one was from Stanley County: Karley Leafgreen.
Leafgreen, a senior outside hitter, led the Lady Buffaloes in kills this season. The Lady Buffs went 3-19 on the season. This is Leafgreen’s third volleyball award of her high school career. She was named All-BDC Honorable Mention in her junior and sophomore year. Since 2008, only three Lady Buffs volleyball players have earned All-BDC honors twice. Those players are Hailey Norman, Shelby Geinger and Sara Sweetman.
The Big Dakota Conference has nine schools. Those schools are Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, McLaughlin, Miller, Mobridge-Pollock, Stanley County, Todd County, Winner and Crow Creek. Miller, who placed second at this past week’s Class A All-State Volleyball Tournament, had five players named to the All-Conference team.
Full Big Dakota All Conference Volleyball Team
2019 All-Conference Selections
Chamberlain senior middle hitter Hannah Anderson
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Cooper Marshall
Crow Creek senior middle hitter Kaylee Wells
Miller senior middle hitter Kadye Fernholz
Miller senior outside hitter VonnaGail Schlecter
Miller senior setter Rachel Oligmueller
Miller senior outside hitter Madison Wetz
Mobridge-Pollock junior middle hitter Megan Zahn
Mobridge-Pollock junior libero Emily Wientjes
Stanley County senior outside hitter Karley Leafgreen
Winner senior outside hitter Morgan Hammerbeck
Winner sophomore outside hitter Ellie Brozik
Honorable Mention
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte senior setter Julia Spoonhunter
Chamberlain sophomore middle hitter Mya Knippling
Chamberlain senior setter Makenzy Mutziger
Crow Creek senior middle hitter Haylee Langdeau
Crow Creek sophomore setter Rozee Drapeau
McLaughlin senior Tiera Young
Miller junior right side hitter Storm Johnson
Todd County sophomore setter/right side hitter Bretany White Hat
Todd County senior outside hitter Aleah McCloskey
Winner junior setter Mackenzi Levi
Winner junior middle hitter Kalla Bertram
Winner junior defensive specialist Maggie LaCompte
