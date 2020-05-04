Former NFL coach Don Shula passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. Shula was the winningest coach in NFL history.
Shula’s head coaching career started in 1963 when he took over at the helm of the Baltimore Colts. He went 71-23-4 in Baltimore. Shula’s most notable game as Colts head coach came in Super Bowl III, when the Colts lost to Joe Namath and the New York Jets in a game that Namath guaranteed victory.
Shula’s most notable accomplishments came at the helm of the Miami Dolphins. In 1972, Shula’s Dolphins finished with a 17-0 record, which was the first and only undefeated season in NFL history. The Dolphins won their second straight Super Bowl in 1973. While in Miami, Shula coached such players as Jim Langer, who came to the Dolphins after being cut by the Browns. Langer was a South Dakota State University alum. The SDHSAA State Football Championship Game Most Valuable Player Award this past season was named after Langer.
Shula ended his coaching career as the winningest NFL head coach with a 347-173-6. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997. Shula also played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Colts and Washington Redskins. Shula is survived by his wife Mary Anne, and his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike. Shula’s sons followed in their father’s coaching footsteps. Mike Shula was head coach at Alabama, while Dave Shula was a head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.
