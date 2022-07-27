The American Legion kicks off tournaments across South Dakota this week to finish the league’s summer season. This year Pierre will host the 14U tournaments at home bringing teams from across the state to Pierre, with games beginning on Thursday.

The games will be played at Hyde Stadium and Kelley Stadium. Legion board member Rob Coverdale said that it was decided Pierre would host a tournament during a directors’ meeting.

