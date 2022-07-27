Pierre Post 8's Ridge Leimbach during practice at Kelley Field on Wednesday with the 16U team. Their state tournament kicks off away from Pierre as the ballplayers go up against Brookings on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
The American Legion kicks off tournaments across South Dakota this week to finish the league’s summer season. This year Pierre will host the 14U tournaments at home bringing teams from across the state to Pierre, with games beginning on Thursday.
The games will be played at Hyde Stadium and Kelley Stadium. Legion board member Rob Coverdale said that it was decided Pierre would host a tournament during a directors’ meeting.
“Directors of the different baseball programs and Class A baseball get together and then from that point on they decide the location of tournaments for the different age groups,” Coverdale said.
Coverdale said they always try to host a tournament.
“We have such nice facilities and such a great community so we always put in to host one of the tournaments and this year we were lucky enough to be given the 14U team tournament,” Coverdale said.
Coverdale said this isn’t the first time they’ve hosted a tournament in Pierre.
“In the last few years, we hosted the Junior League tournament. I think the year before that we had, I believe it was, a U 14. (A)nd I think in 2017 we hosted state tournaments. So we’ve been pretty lucky to be granted a state tournament,” Coverdale said.
He said there are a lot of benefits to hosting a tournament for Post 8, one being that it’s an advantage for kids and their families.
“I mean, just from a competitive standpoint, you know, it’s pretty nice for our kids, you know. They get to sleep in their beds, in their own homes. For families, it’s a huge cost savings,” Coverdale said.
He said it’s also great for the community because it gets people to the Pierre area.
“As a community, it’s just awesome because like I said, we’re gonna have 30 different teams and all of those families are coming together for three or four days,” Coverdale said. “So it’s a really nice thing for our community to have those people come to Pierre and stay in our hotels and eat at our restaurants and to see Pierre.”
With multiple games at Hyde and Kelley, Coverdale found the Legion is lucky to have supportive parents volunteer to help run the tournaments.
Chad Babcock, who assists with the Post 8 volunteer organization, said it takes a lot of coordination and help for these tournaments to run smoothly.
“There’s a lot of levels of, you know, directors, parents, coaches, etc. that help these tournaments run. We have to make sure that fields are ready, concession stands are being run, and that there’s someone in the box taking tickets,” Babcock said.
He said that almost all of it is accomplished through parent volunteers.
“A lot of parents dedicate their time to running these games and we always appreciate the parents that make time to help out with these tournaments,” Babcock said.
Babcock also thinks it’s great for kids, parents, and the Pierre community.
“It is great for players, you know, they get to play at home and parents get to save money because they don’t have to be in a hotel or paying for food. It’s also great for community businesses because out-of-town teams and families get to see our restaurants and sleep at our hotels,” he said.
Coverdale found they also get a lot of help from local businesses.
“The Chamber of Commerce kicks in a little money for us to offer hospitality and we have just a lot of support from the area businesses as well. So it makes the process of putting together the best tournament a lot easier,” he said said.
Coverdale found it fun bringing baseball to the community, and he added the tournaments give Pierre a chance to show off what the city has to offer.
“I think it’s an opportunity for us to showcase Hyde and Kelley fields. They’re both really nice baseball fields and for us to showcase our communities. It’s just all around, a real positive thing,” Coverdale said.
