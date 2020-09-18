Pierre T.F. Riggs senior wide receiver Zach Letellier and sophomore outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Letellier had a huge breakout game against the Yankton Bucks last Friday night. He set a new school record with 229 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown. He has really persevered through some tough injuries the past two years, but he has also continued to work hard and stay positive. It has been very fulfilling to see him do what the coaches know he’s capable of doing the past few years, knowing the adversity he has had to overcome to make it happen. The coaches are very proud of Letellier, and are excited that he was able to etch his name into the Governors football record books. It shows the younger players and kids in the community that no matter what adversity you handle, you can overcome it through hard work, dedication and preparation to achieve great things.
Kaiser has been a strong force for the Governors volleyball program on both offense and defense. She plays an all-around game as a primary passer and outside hitter. She leads the team in kills with 43. What is most impressive about Kaiser is her energy on the court and the effort she gives every play. Kaiser brings a lot of emotion to the team, and her hustle plays have been extraordinary. Kaiser plays on both the junior varsity and varsity teams, where she gives the same effort to both teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.