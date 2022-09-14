The Lil’ Govs took to Steamboat Park on Tuesday evening to stretch their legs and get a taste of cross-country running. Kindergarteners through fifth-graders made their way around a 0.5-mile track as family and Pierre Governors runners cheered them on.

Pierre boys cross country coach Jim Keyes stood at the starting line getting the kids organized for each race. The kindergarten through second-grade runners took turns by grade for a single lap, and third- through fifth-grade runners split into a boys and girls group, covering two laps for a 1-mile run.

Go
The third- through fifth-grade girls runners bolt from the starting line after getting the "go."
Jim Keyes
Jim Keyes gets the second-grade runners organized and ready for their lap around the 0.5-mile path at Steamboat Park on Tuesday.
Numbers
A Govs runner puts a Lil' Govs' time on his number as Jim Keyes prepares to clock another runner crossing the finish line.

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

