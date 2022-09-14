The Lil’ Govs took to Steamboat Park on Tuesday evening to stretch their legs and get a taste of cross-country running. Kindergarteners through fifth-graders made their way around a 0.5-mile track as family and Pierre Governors runners cheered them on.
Pierre boys cross country coach Jim Keyes stood at the starting line getting the kids organized for each race. The kindergarten through second-grade runners took turns by grade for a single lap, and third- through fifth-grade runners split into a boys and girls group, covering two laps for a 1-mile run.
Keyes found the twice-annual event gives younger kids a feel for the sport without the demands and could potentially spark some interest before they’re eligible to compete beginning in the sixth grade.
The run included kids primarily from within the Pierre School District, but Keyes noted that it’s open to everyone, and he has had people from Stanley County and as far as Highmore and Miller participate.
“If someone hears about it and they want to come join the fun with us and be a part of their children’s activities, I encourage anyone who wants to come and do this,” he said. “We do it twice a year. We call it Lil’ Govs Cross Country, and they’re fun runs basically.”
Keyes found that their setup at Steamboat Park with a 0.5-mile path marked by cones made the run seem less daunting than a standard track.
“Here you’re running a mile — it’s two loops,” he said. “You go to a track, it’s four laps and it seems longer. But to come down here and look at the beautiful settings that we have with the Missouri River and to see the people interacting with each other — it’s really neat.”
As the kids made their way around the designated course, parents and Govs runners encouraged them along the way. And at the starting-finish line, Keyes shouted motivational messages and gave high-fives as they made their way through. Some of the Govs runners even ran alongside the kids as they helped keep their pace and provided motivation to finish the course.
Finishing the mile, or 0.5 mile for second-graders and younger, is an accomplishment and challenge.
“It really is,” Keyes said. “Because a 6-year-old running a mile, it’s probably the first time these kids have experimented with this. So, this might be the first time that a parent is bringing them down to try something like this. It really is kind of an eye-opener, but you see a lot of kids walking away with smiles, and they get free numbers. There’s no cost to this — it’s free.”
As the kids finish their lap — or laps — Govs runners stand ready to mark their time on their runner’s number and give them a congratulatory high-five. In addition to spotting potential future runners, Keyes found those numbers could mean more to the kids than people might realize, leaving a long-lasting impression on them and providing future encouragement to take up cross-country running down the road.
“I just had an upperclassman say they could remember when a cross-country runner wrote on their number,” he said. “That’s what they’re doing now at the finish line. She still has the number. She talked about the number she has hung up in her house. So, I just think that’s really neat, you know, the memories that you could get from this, whether they stay out or not.”
