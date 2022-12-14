Pierre Governors senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz announced his decision to play football at Ohio State University on Wednesday, just hours after decommitting from the University of Washington.
Kienholz shared the news on his Twitter account.
After long talks and consideration, I and very blessed with this opportunity. Thank you to @CoreyDennis_ and the staff and also everyone that’s been along on this ride. I’m excited to announce I am committing to @OhioStateFB🌰. #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/OpO2ghcYIw— Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) December 14, 2022
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound gunslinger had been committed to the Huskies since June 29 and announced his decision to re-open his recruitment on Wednesday morning.
“I want to say thank you to the University of Washington for honoring my decommitment. With that being said, I am moving forward with my recruitment,” Kienholz said on Twitter.
Kienholz won the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year after an impressive senior season at Pierre. He finished his final year as a Gov with a state record 3,422 yards and 46 TDs. Kienholz also ran for 1,436 yards and 24 more scores.
The Pierre standout ended his high school football career as South Dakota’s all-time leading passer with 9,100 yards and a four-time state champion. Kienholz helped lead the Govs to their sixth-straight 11AA state title after they defeated Tea Area, 35-20, at the DakotaDome on Nov. 12. His 274 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 121 yards and two more scores on the ground against the Titans earned Kienholz his third consecutive Joe Robbie MVP.
Along with being the No. 1 player in South Dakota, Kienholz is rivals.com’s No. 5 QB nationally. He is also a top-15 QB in the nation, according to multiple recruiting services.
Austin Nicholson
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
