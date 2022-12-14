Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz was named the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year after a historic senior campaign. He threw for 3,422 yards and 46 TDs while only recording six interceptions. Kienholz also ran for 1,436 yards and 24 more scores.

 Brandon Campea

Pierre Governors senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz announced his decision to play football at Ohio State University on Wednesday, just hours after decommitting from the University of Washington.

Kienholz shared the news on his Twitter account.

