Oahe Capitals netminder Abigail Stewart-Fromm smothers the puck to her chest after a shot on goal by the Aberdeen Cougars at the Oahe Expo Center on Dec. 21 in Fort Pierre.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

The Oahe Capitals girls varsity team played their first game of the year on Sunday, Jan. 5. They faced the Watertown Lakers at the Watertown Maas Ice Arena in Watertown.

The Lakers got on the board in the first period when Jaclyn Lloyd found the back of the net. The second period saw both teams score goals. The Capitals' goal was scored by Madison Evje, while the Lakers' goal was scored by Lloyd. The third period saw Lloyd score two goals, including one on a power play. The Lakers won 4-1.

Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 30 saves, while Lakers goalie Sydnie Young had 26 saves. Both goalies committed tripping penalties. The Capitals had six penalties, while the Lakers had five. The Lakers out-shot the Capitals 34-27. The Capitals played more aggressively in the third period, out-shooting the Lakers 9-7.

The Capitals (1-4) have lost three straight games. They will play a pair of games this coming weekend. They will travel to Odde Ice Arena in Aberdeen for a battle with the Aberdeen Cougars (6-1) on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for noon. The Cougars beat the Capitals 13-0 in Fort Pierre on Dec. 21. The Capitals will return home on Sunday to play the Rushmore Thunder (1-5) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

Scoring Summary for Oahe Capitals girls varsity

Oahe Capitals at Watertown Lakers-Sunday, January 5

First Period

W-Jaclyn Lloyd goal

Second Period

O-Madison Evje goal

W-Jaclyn Lloyd goal

Third Period

W-Jaclyn Lloyd goal, assist by Sophie Krueger

W-Jaclyn Lloyd power play goal, assists by Janel Lloyd and Jillian Busch

