Several local rodeo athletes competed in the Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre this past weekend. Action took place on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s action saw Fort Pierre’s Jayda Tibbs and St. Lawrence’s Josi Stevens place fourth in the team roping event. Pierre’s Megan VanLiere placed third in the senior barrel racing and senior pole bending events. Harrold’s Haley Husted placed third in senior goat tying, while Fort Pierre’s Sydney Theobald placed fourth. Pierre’s Jaden Jessop placed second in senior bull riding, while Fort Pierre’s Slater Tople placed fourth in senior steer wrestling. Onida’s Sully Paxton placed second in senior calf roping.
In junior portion of competition, Pierre’s MaKenzee Wheelhouse placed first in barrel racing, while Hayes’ Tommie Kay Martin placed fourth. Highmore’s Coby Aasby placed third in breakaway roping.
Sunday’s senior action saw the team of Paxton and Highmore’s Tate Hoffman place second in team roping, while Kadoka’s Jackson Grimes and Fort Pierre’s Kaden Pazour placed fourth. Pazour also placed fourth in steer wrestling. VanLiere placed first in barrel racing, third in goat tying, and second in pole bending. Theobald placed third in barrel racing.
Sunday’s junior competition saw Martin place fourth in goat tying. Onida’s Tristen Spencer placed second in breakawary and goat tying. Blunt’s Paden Belkham also placed fourth in breakaway.
Quinn’s Ember Gabriel and Huron’s Victoria Buffington were Ambassadors for Sunday’s action. Saturday saw Faith’s MiKenzy Miller was named the Senior Girls All-Around, while Hot Springs’ Wyatt Tibbitts was named the Senior Boys All-Around. Orient’s Tricia and Jimmy Lammers were named Junior Girls All-Around and Junior Boys All-Around, respectively. Pierre’s Megan VanLiere and Colome’s Saydee Heath were each named the Senior Girls All-Around on Sunday, while Ardmore’s Chance Grill was named Senior Boys All-Around. Tricia Lammers was named Junior Girls All-Around, while Wall’s Burk Blasius was named Junior Boys All-Around.
Full Results for local rodeo athletes at Central SD 4H Rodeo
Saturday Results
Team Roping
4, Josi Stevens, St. Lawrence, and Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre, 13.05
Senior Barrel Racing
3, Megan VanLiere, Pierre, 15.575
Senior Goat Tying
3, Haley Husted, Harrold, 8.59
4, Sydney Theobald, Fort Pierre, 8.69
Senior Pole Bending
3, Megan VanLiere, Pierre, 21.623
Senior Bull Riding
2, Jaden Jessop, Pierre, 76
Senior Steer Wrestling
4, Slater Tople, Fort Pierre, 6.85
Senior Calf Roping
2, Sully Paxton, Onida, 10.29
Junior Barrel Racing
1, MaKenzee Wheelhouse, Pierre, 16.143
4, Tommie Kay Martin, Hayes, 16.642
Junior Boys Breakaway
3, Coby Aasby, Highmore, 2.84
Sunday Results
Team Roping
2, Sully Paxton, Onida, and Tate Hoffman, Highmore, 10.63
4, Jackson Grimes, Kadoka, and Kaden Pazour, Fort Pierre, 13.58
Senior Barrel Racing
1, Megan VanLiere, Pierre, 16.388
3, Sydney Theobald, Fort Pierre, 16.813
Senior Goat Tying
3, Megan VanLiere, Pierre, 8.66
Senior Pole Bending
2, Megan VanLiere, Pierre, 21.086
Senior Steer Wrestling
4, Kaden Pazour, Fort Pierre, 10.23
Junior Girls Goat Tying
4, Tommie Kay Martin, Hayes, 10.05
Junior Boys Breakaway
2, Tristen Spencer, Onida, 3.04
4, Paden Belkham, Blunt, 4.87
Junior Boys Goat Tying
2, Tristen Spencer, Onida, 10.39
Senior Girls All-Around
Tie, Saydee Heath, Colome, and Megan VanLiere, Pierre
