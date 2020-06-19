The State High School Finals Rodeo continued on throughout the week. Several local athletes finished in the top eight in events, or were in the top eight going into the second go-round.
Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk sits in third place in bareback riding after the first go-round. Josi Stevens is in second place in pole bending, fourth place in barrel racing, and fifth place in both breakaway roping and goat tying after the first go-round. Stevens finished in second place in reined cow horse, and fifth place in girl’s cutting. Her sister Layni Stevens is in sixth place in goat tying. Onida’s Rafe Wientjes is in fourth place in the tiedown after the first go-round.
Action in the State High School Finals Rodeo continued on Friday and Saturday. Saturday action started at 4 p.m. CT. Full results of how athletes are doing are available on the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association website.
