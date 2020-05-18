The South Dakota Academic All-State track and field team was announced on Friday. Several athletes from the Capital City area were named to the team.
Pierre T.F. Riggs had 17 athletes named to the Academic All-State team. Those athletes are Paul Adam, Clay Alban, Paige Brandt, Isaac Buchholtz, Cobey Carr, Caden Davis, Halli Drewes, Tyler Gere, Emry Heiss, Morgan Jones, William Kessler, Mikah Moser, Morgan Oedekoven, Addy Smith, Megan VanLiere, Jack Walsh and Janaina Zanin.
Reid Wieczorek was the lone Stanley County representative. Three Sully Buttes Chargers were named to the Academic All-State team. Those athletes are Angela Guthmiller, Jett Lamb and Avery Weinheimer.
To be named to the Academic All-State team, the athlete must be a senior, have participated in the sport for at least three years, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, and be nominated by their head coach.
