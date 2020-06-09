Rodeo athletes from around the state competed in the Highmore Region Rodeo on Saturday. The rodeo was the first of three competitions these athletes will compete in, including the State High School Finals Rodeo in the coming weeks.
Several locals placed highly in events. Leading the way was Pierre’s Josi Stevens, who placed first in barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, girl’s cutting, pole bending and team roping with her teammate Dawson Phillips of Winner. Stevens also placed second in reined cow horse. Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk placed first in bareback riding. Onida’s Blaine Hill placed second in saddle bronc riding, while Onida’s Rafe Wientjes placed third in the tiedown.
Rodeo athletes from the area will compete in Winner this coming weekend. They will also compete in the State High School Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre on June 16-20.
