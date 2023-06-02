The 2023 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet took place on May 25-27, and three schools represented central South Dakota well.

In Class AA, the Pierre Governors girls placed ninth in the team standings after scoring 38 points. Sioux Falls Lincoln was crowned as the state champion with 114 points.

Kali Ringstmeyer

Pierre's Kali Ringstmeyer was crowned the Girls 200-Meter Dash state champion after crossing the finish line in 26.29 seconds.
Dani Beck

Pierre's Dani Beck during the 2023 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet held May 25-27.
Colby Carey

Pierre's Colby Carey tied for fifth place in the Boys Pole Vault with a measurement of 13 feet.
Jason Maciejczak

Pierre's Jason Maciejczak won the Boys Shot Put event with a distance of 61 feet and 11.75 inches.

