The 2023 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet took place on May 25-27, and three schools represented central South Dakota well.
In Class AA, the Pierre Governors girls placed ninth in the team standings after scoring 38 points. Sioux Falls Lincoln was crowned as the state champion with 114 points.
“I thought that was a really good placing for how they performed on the track and in the field events,” Govs head coach Donna Dowling said Wednesday. “We have a young team, so that’s really exciting. I think this was a good starting point for us. We’ll continue to make progress with that, too.”
Pierre saw two of its female athletes become state champs — sophomore Kali Ringstmeyer and junior Reese Terwilliger. Ringstmeyer won the 200-meter run while Terwilliger captured first place in the shot put.
Ringstmeyer crossed the finish line at 26.29 seconds to earn gold. She finished just ahead of Brookings runner Maddix Archer, who clocked in at 26.48 seconds.
“It has sort of set into reality. Sunday and Monday, for sure, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, wow,’” Ringstmeyer said. “It was — not a lot to process — but a lot happened over the weekend. So it was still shocking that I was able to do it.”
Even though she placed first, Ringstmeyer noted she didn’t feel the best heading into the 200-meter finals.
“When I did my first few practice runs in the blocks, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, no.’ I didn’t feel like I had any power to run,” she said. “I don’t know how to explain it, but I just didn’t feel anything in me to go run a 200.”
But before the race, Ringstmeyer’s father told his daughter, “‘It’s your last run of the season. Sprint as fast as you can.’”
Ringstmeyer did just that, and now, she’s a state champion.
“I wouldn’t say that I knew that I was going to go out and not be able to run it. I just went out and sprinted as fast as I could. Left it in God’s hands,” Ringstmeyer said.
The sophomore was also the anchor for Pierre in the 4x200 relay. She, sophomore Dani Ringstmeyer, sophomore Grace Richter and freshman Charlee Williams-Smith placed fourth with a time of 1:45.67 — a school record.
They surpassed the previous record, set in 2013 by Nikki Farnsworth, Kelsey Schmitz, Liz Raecke and Cortney Dowling, by 0.13 seconds.
“I think we were all pretty excited about it,” Ringstmeyer said. “The four girls that had it previously were all fast runners. Cortney Dowling was in it, and her mom and dad are our coaches. They just wanted us to go out and take her name off of the wall.”
For Terwilliger, she stood atop the podium in shot put after a throw of 44 feet and one inch — a personal best and school record. The junior beat Sydney Palmer’s mark of 43 feet and 3.5 inches back in 2015.
Dowling found her team performed well in “a lot of areas” at the state meet, including the discus throw.
Pierre senior Maya Shorter nearly took home that crown. She finished second with a personal-best distance of 125 feet and nine inches, only behind Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Sarah Zino (127-08).
Two more Govs ended up placing as well. Terwilliger secured eighth (111-05), and senior Hannah Lemieux earned ninth (110-08).
Shorter also placed fifth in the javelin throw with a personal-best toss of 122 feet and 10 inches. She shattered Pierre’s previous record and her previous best by six feet.
Terwilliger finished a few spots behind Shorter in 24th place (65-00).
Dowling summed up the state meet for her girls.
“I was really pleased and felt really blessed to go watch them,” she said. “There was a lot of unity in our athletes. I really cherished that with them. They were cheering each other on, I love how they rallied behind each other when they needed that encouragement. When there were challenges, they didn’t let that define their character throughout the meet.”
On the boys side, the Govs placed 10th in the team standings with 27.5 points. SF O’Gorman won the 2023 state title (100.5).
“Honestly, I projected ourselves to be anywhere from 12th to 14th, and here we are in 10th. So that was awesome,” Pierre head coach Aaron Schone said. “I think, overall, a great state meet for my first year as head coach.”
The Govs crowned their third state champion when senior Jason Maciejczak (61-11.75) beat out SF Washington’s Kael Miedema (61-06.75) for the shot put crown. Maciejczak’s throw was also a personal record.
Pierre junior Matthew Coverdale finished 12th with a personal-best toss of 48 feet and two inches.
“Can’t toot his horn enough, but, obviously, Jason Maciejczak winning shot — he was not, necessarily, supposed to win it,” Schone said. “(Miedema) had quite a larger PR, but Jason threw a PR for himself and put (Miedema) on his heels. And yeah, scared him enough to finish it off.”
Maciejczak also placed third in the discus throw, recording a distance of 174 feet and four inches.
Junior Jared Lutmer stood out for Pierre as well. He finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a personal-best time (9:34.25), just behind Grady Loos of Rapid City Stevens (9:33.90).
Govs freshman Caleb Morris ended in 15th place, also with a personal-best mark (10:08.03).
“I’m pretty happy with the performance,” Lutmer said. "One thing I was disappointed about was — (Loos) beat me by a second in the two-mile. But, overall, I was pretty happy with that.”
In the 1,600-meter run, Lutmer (4:27.43) beat Stevens’ Miles Brekhus by 0.01 seconds to secure seventh place.
“I think with 100 meters to go, there were two guys that tried passing me. And the day before that, when I got passed in the two-mile (prelims), I knew that I didn’t want that to happen again,” Lutmer said. “So, I just kicked as hard as I could and beat (Brekhus), who was right behind me, by one one-hundredth of a second.”
Lutmer explained how he found that extra gear to edge out Brekhus.
“First, it comes from the hard workouts. You just have to tell yourself, ‘How bad do you want it,’ in those hard workouts,” he said. “And when it comes to a race, when you’re at that point, you ask yourself again, ‘How bad do you want it?’ You think back to those hard workouts where you pushed to be where you’re at in that moment finishing that race. That just gives you all the push you need to keep going.”
Three Govs placed in the pole vault event — junior Colby Carey (13-00), junior Brock Moser (J12-00) and senior Chase Carda (J12-00). Moser’s measurement set a new personal record.
Carey tied for fifth while Moser and Carda secured 16th and 17th, respectively.
“Pole vault, it’s one of our stronger events, honestly, at T.F. Riggs,” Schone said.
Pierre’s head coach wrapped up the state meet for his boys.
“I really appreciate all the athletes, parents and family, because I know it’s been a struggle with a new head coach getting used to things (and) getting used to a new area,” he said. “Even though I might have felt flustered and kind of struggling these last couple of weeks, the athletes didn’t show it. They didn’t mention it. They were just able to do what they needed to do.”
“Having the athletes that we do and the kids that are going to return next year, I’m pretty excited for next year,” Schone added.
In Class A, freshman Paxton Deal competed in the Boys Long Jump. He tied for 13th place with a distance of 19 feet and 3.5 inches.
SF Christian won the boys and girls Class A state titles, scoring 153 and 126.5 points, respectively.
Lyman and Sully Buttes took part in the Class B events.
For the girls, Sully Buttes secured 19th place in the team standings with 15 points. Colman-Egan was crowned the state champion (88).
Senior Lydia Hill and junior Stevie Wittler shined for the Chargers.
Hill placed second in the shot put (39-01.75) and 11th in the discus throw (106-07). Wittler earned fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (:16.13) and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (:49.81).
Lyman tied for 46th overall with one point. Raiders freshman Makaylee Scott took home eighth place in the high jump (J4-10).
On the boys side, Lyman placed 30th after tallying six team points. Gregory and Ipswich earned a share of the state crown, each scoring 54 points.
Raiders junior Rory McManus finished third in the 110-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line at 15.91 seconds.
