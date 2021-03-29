The 31st Annual Queen City Classic was held in Spearfish this past weekend. Several local teams competed in the three day event, with a few of those teams taking home some championships.
The Stanley County Buffaloes seventh grade boys won their division by going 3-0 en route to a championship. They defeated the Williston Ducks 21-12 in the first round, and the Rapid City Dawgs 50-20 in the semifinals. The Buffs finished off the tournament by defeating Parker 49-24. The Buffs played relentless defense and had a sharp shooting offense from start to finish. Every player contributed to winning the tournament, as they played some strong fundamental team basketball.
The Pierre sixth grade boys basketball team won the championship in their division by going 3-0. They defeated Parker 60-15 in the first round, and the Oahe Rattlers from Mobridge 43-20 in the semifinals. Pierre found themselves down four points in the championship game against the home team Spearfish Spartans, but they ended up with a 27-25 victory.
The Dakota Elite team made up of players from Onida, Pierre and Fort Pierre were champions in the fifth grade division. They went 4-0 en route to the championship victory by beating teams from Harding County, Casper, the SBA Spartans and the Baker Running Rebels. Dakota Elite placed first out of 11 teams.
