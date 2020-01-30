Max Foth

Stanley County

Niners establish their physical run game to take the lead. Mahomes shows out to get the Chiefs the lead. The Niners, led by Jimmy GQ, march down the field. They score the game-tying TD. Wait a minute, the Niners are going for 2. Instant Classic. Niners 29, Chiefs 28.

Steve Steele

Pierre T.F. Riggs

I’m going to pick with my heart and say Kansas City. It’s Andy Reid’s time to break through. The Niners go up early, but Mahomes finds a way to bring them back one more time. The Chiefs win in OT off a Harrison Butker 45 yard field goal. Andy Reid rides off into the sunset with a Super Bowl ring.

Mark Senftner

Sully Buttes

I think the 49ers will win. Defense wins championships.

