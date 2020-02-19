Wrestling fans from across the state piled into Riggs Gymnasium on Saturday for the State Middle School Wrestling Tournament. 430 wrestlers in total competed in the tournament.
Pierre had 30 wrestlers competing, nine of which that placed in their weight class. Five of those nine wrestlers won their placing matches. Alex Oedekoven placed first in the Main Gym 75 pound bracket after beating Brookings’ Tate Helmbolt by a 7-2 decision. Lincoln Schoenhard placed fifth in the Main Gym 100 pound bracket after beating Parkston’s Kash Neugebauer by pinfall in 3:11. Tristan Spencer placed first in the Aux Gym 126 pound bracket by beating West Central’s Chet Carda by decision, 4-0. Chance Carda placed third in the Aux Gym 132 pound bracket after defeating Harrisburg’s Ty Dalen by pinfall in 40 seconds. Elijah Boutchee placed third in the Aux Gym 170 pound bracket after defeating Harrisburg’s Sam Sutton by pinfall in 2:55.
Stanley County had one wrestler place in their weight class. Maverick Tubbs placed seventh in the Aux Gym 182 pound bracket after defeating Mobridge-Pollock’s Quincy Bleyle by pinfall in 1:57.
