After taking a break for the holidays, the high school sports world in South Dakota will ramp right back up. Teams from Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Lyman and the Oahe Hockey Association will get back on the wrestling mat, gymnastics floor, hockey rink and basketball court.
Saturday is the busiest day of the weekend. The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team (0-1) will host the perennial powerhouse Aberdeen Cougars (5-0) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. The Pierre T.F. Riggs gymnastics team will compete in Rapid City, while the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team (2-2) will host the Watertown Arrows (1-2) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team (2-2) and girls basketball team (0-6) will head to Selby to face the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines boys (2-2) and girls (3-1) teams. The Stanley County gymnastics team will also head to Hot Springs to compete in the Hot Springs Invitational. The Sully Buttes boys basketball team (1-3) and girls basketball team (3-2) will head to Mobridge to take on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers boys (4-0) and girls (1-3) teams. The Lyman Raiders boys basketball team (4-1) will play the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks (5-1) out of Iowa at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, while the Lyman wrestling team will compete in the McCook Central Invitational in Salem.
The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team will play in the lone varsity game event on Sunday. They will host the Mitchell Marlins (1-6) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
