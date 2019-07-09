Auto racers from across the state saw action at the Oahe Speedway this past weekend. Races on Saturday were shootout races, while Sunday races were a part of the Pepsi Points Series.
Several local racers placed highly on Saturday. Pierre’s Ray Horsley won the bike/sled shootout, while Rose Kracht finished runner-up. Justin Ehlers won the 10th Annual Junior Jam Major race, while Noah Horsley won the Junior Jam Minor race.
Sunday was also a good day for local racers. Fort Pierre’s Noah Miller finished runner-up in the Super Pro race. Pierre’s Ray Maize won the Pro ET race, while Randy Hirsch finished runner-up. Ray Horsley won the Bike/Sled race, while Jessi Horsley finished runner-up. Eric Serbousek won the Sportsman race, while Eddison Engels finished runner-up in the Junior Minor race.
Action at the Oahe Speedway will ramp back up in two weeks. Races on July 20 will be shootout races. Gates open at 10 a.m. CT, with time trials to begin at 1 p.m. CT. Races on July 21 will be the sixth race of the Pepsi Points series, as well as Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track. Gates open at 8 a.m. CT, with qualifying to start at 9 a.m. CT.
Oahe Speedway Results-Saturday, July 6, Shootout Races
W-Richard Ripley, Rush City, MN
R/U-Jay Tjeerdsma, Springfield, SD
Bike/Sled Shootout
W-Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD
R/U-Rose Kracht, Pierre, SD
Trophy Shootout
W-Dustin Hendrickson, Aberdeen, SD
R/U-Jon Dallman, Aberdeen, SD
10th Annual Junior Jam Major
W-Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD
R/U-Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD
10th Annual Junior Jam Minor
W-Noah Horsley, Pierre, SD
R/U-Anna Stickelmyer, Aberdeen, SD
Oahe Speedway Results-Sunday, July 7, Pepsi Points Series Race No. 5
Dale’s Repair Super Pro
W-John Scott De Mots, Lebanon, SD
R/U-Noah Miller, Fort Pierre, SD
RMS Screen Printing and Embroidery Pro ET
W-Ray Maize, Pierre, SD
R/U-Randy Hirsch, Pierre, SD
SA Transportation Bike/Sled
W-Ray Horsley, Pierre, SD
R/U-Jessi Horsley, Pierre, SD
Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman
W-Eric Serbousek, Pierre, SD
R/U-Dustin Hendrickson, Aberdeen, SD
Rees Communications Street Trophy
W-Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD
R/U-Lacee Fedeler, Madison, SD
Snap-On High School
W-Blade Olson, Bath, SD
R/U-Unopposed
L&O Acres Junior Major
W-Jakob Flier, Valley Springs, SD
R/U-Jordin Jurgens, Watertown, SD
Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor
W-Bailey Dorneman, Watertown, SD
R/U-Eddison Engels, Pierre, SD
