Action at the Oahe Speedway kicked into gear this past weekend with several local racers seeing action. Races held on Saturday were shootout races. The races that were supposed to be held on Sunday were cancelled due to forecasted rain.
Leading the way for local racers was Pierre’s Marcia Graves, who won the Trophy Shootout. Onida’s Evan Huse won the Junior Shootout, while Pierre’s Justin Ehlers finished runner-up. Pierre’s Ray Maize finished runner-up in the Big Car Gamblers race.
The next time that races will be had at the Oahe Speedway will the weekend of August 10-11. Saturday races will be shootout races. Gates will open at 10 a.m. CT, with time trials to begin at 1 p.m. CT. Sunday’s races will be a part of the Pepsi Points Series. Gates will open at 8 a.m. CT, with qualifying to start at 9 a.m. CT
Full Results for Saturday’s shootout races at Oahe Speedway
Box/No Box Shootout
W - Carly Jo Dale, Rapid City, SD
R/U - David Rae, Gillette, WY
Bike/Sled Shootout
W - Alex Larson, Huron, SD
R/U - Don Gurnon, Huron, SD
Trophy Shootout
W - Marcia Graves, Pierre, SD
R/U - Duane Soper, Gettysburg, SD
Junior Shootout
W - Evan Huse, Onida, SD
R/U - Justin Ehlers, Pierre, SD
Big Car Gamblers
W - Dustin Buchmann, Beulah, ND
R/U - Ray Maize, Pierre, SD
Bike/Sled Gamblers
W - Don Gurnon, Huron, SD
R/U - James McGaugh, Ashton, SD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.