Fans of local high school sports teams in the Capital City area will have a welcome sight this coming weekend, as the winter sports season picks right back up, starting on Thursday.
Thursday sees the Stanley County Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes basketball teams play a double header against different opponents. The Lady Buffaloes play Kadoka Area, while the Buffaloes play Potter County. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Pierre sports fans will have a variety of choices on Friday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics team will compete in a triangular versus teams from Rapid City. This event will take place at the Pierre Administration Building. It will start at 4 p.m. CT. The Governors boys and girls basketball teams will play a home doubleheader for the first time in quite some time against the Watertown Arrows. The girls varsity game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. CT, with the boys varsity game to take place after.
Saturday will see all three schools in the area host doubleheaders. The Govs will host the Brookings Bobcats, with varsity action scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT. The Buffs will play Herreid/Selby Area, with games starting at 3 p.m. CT. The Sully Butters Chargers will play Mobridge-Pollock in Onida, with games starting at 1 p.m. CT.
A full schedule of the high school sports events this weekend can be found below, and on capjournal.com.
Full Weekend Sports Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 2
Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball (0-3) versus Kadoka Area Kougars (2-2), 3:30 p.m. CT
Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling (2-2) versus Winner Area Warriors (2-0), 6 p.m. CT
Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball (1-2) versus Potter County Battlers (1-3), 6:30 p.m. CT
Friday, Jan. 3
Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball (1-1) at Wall Eagles (1-1), 3:30 p.m. MT
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors gymnastics in Pierre Triangular at Pierre Administration Building, 4 p.m. CT
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball (2-2) versus Watertown Arrows (0-3), 6:15 p.m. CT
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball (0-3) versus Watertown Arrows (1-2), 7:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, Jan. 4
Stanley County Lady Buffaloes gymnastics at Hot Springs, TBA
Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball (1-2) versus Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (2-2), 1 p.m. CT
Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball (1-1) versus Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (5-0), 1 p.m. CT
Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball (0-3) versus Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (2-0), 3 p.m. CT
Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball (1-2) versus Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (3-2), 3 p.m. CT
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball (0-3) versus Brookings Bobcats (0-4), 3 p.m. CT
Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball (2-2) versus Brookings Bobcats (0-4), 4:15 p.m. CT
Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey (2-1) at Watertown Lakers (2-3), 8:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, Jan. 5
Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey (1-3) at Watertown Lakers (2-5), 1:30 p.m. CT
Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey (2-1) at Brookings Rangers (4-0), 1:45 p.m. CT
