Ten track and field teams competed in the annual Bob Judson Invitational Tuesday at Hollister Field, and central South Dakota was well-represented.
Lyman, Pierre, Potter County, Stanley County and Sully Buttes were among those that participated in the event.
“It was a beautiful day to go outside and compete for the first time,” Chargers head coach Jeremy Chicoine said Wednesday. “Tuesday was literally the first day we have been on a track all year due to the weather, so we were very appreciative that the Pierre Athletic Department worked so hard to make this event happen.”
According to Battlers head coach Jamie Cronin, Tuesday was the first meet of the season for a majority of her athletes, and they hardly showed any rust.
Junior Carter Luikens led the way for Potter County after placing first in the 800-meter run (2:12.17) and second in the 400-meter dash (53.67).
The Battlers performed well in relays, as they finished third in the 4x200 and ninth in the 4x100, with times of 1:40.73 and 55.89, respectively. Junior Sean Seurer, sophomore Jhett Simon, senior Tanner Frickson and sophomore Landon Larson ran in the 200 while Simon, sophomores Leo Aesoph and Tanner Vandervorst and eighth-grader Ayden Forgey participated in the 100.
“The boys’ numbers are not as high as what you'd like to see,” Cronin said. “But I've got a good group there that are juniors, and they push each other.”
For the girls, freshman Emma Schlachter won the 800-meter run after crossing the finish line at the 2:30.21 mark.
Potter County took home first place in two relays Tuesday — the 4x400 (4:31.41) and 4x800 (10:27.30). Sophomore Rayel Persoon, freshmen Jadyn Ahlemeier and Dannika Kaup and Schlachter competed in both events for the Battlers.
“We have a very strong core of distance girls. They are very willing to work, and they push each other,” Cronin said. “They did a very good job last year already and then also in cross country in the fall — They set the standard pretty high.”
Junior Barret Schweitzer stole the spotlight for the Stanley County boys. He won the javelin throw with ease after recording a distance of 151-06. The next closest was Huron sophomore Kolby Hofer with a 131-03.
Buffaloes head coach Scott Van Den Hemel said Wednesday that Schweitzer’s throw was the fifth-longest in the state.
In 110-meter hurdles, Schweitzer secured fourth place (18.66).
“I think a lot of these kids are three-sport athletes. So they come out of football, they come out of basketball,” Van Den Hemel said. “Barret comes out of hockey, so he’s in great shape right now — He’s a good athlete.”
The Buffs also had success in the 1,600 sprint medley, where they finished atop the leaderboard with a time of 4:06.07. Freshman Paxton Deal, sophomore Noah Baldwin, freshman Brendon Bothwell and sophomore Spencer Sargent all ran for Stanley County.
In relays, the Buffs placed third in three races — the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800. They recorded times of 48.37 seconds, 3:54.69 and 9:24.10, respectively.
Bothwell participated in all three events for Van Den Hemel while Deal, Baldwin and sophomore ran in the 100.
Along with Deal, Schweitzer and Sargent competed in the 400. Sargent also participated in the 800, as well as sophomore Tyson Peterson and freshman Justin Trebbe.
On the girls side, sophomore Kaysen Magee had the highest individual placement for the Buffs after she secured third in the 800-meter run at 2:43.55.
Stanley County’s best finish in relays came during the 4x800, where it recorded a time of 10:59.19. Magee, senior Grace Sargent, junior Rachel Nemec and sophomore Gracie Olson ran for the Buffs.
“We've got a really good group of distance runners,” Van Den Hemel said.
“It's just fun to watch them compete and watch them have success, and know that ‘Okay, what we've been working on in practice is working,’” he added.
Lyman came close to winning the Boys 110-Meter Hurdle event following a second-place finish by junior Rory McManus, who crossed the finish line at 16.69 seconds. That ended up being the Raiders’ best individual placement Tuesday.
For the girls, junior Skyler Volmer shined, as she took home the top spot in two events — the 100-meter hurdles (16.20) and high jump (5-02.00).
As a team, the Raiders placed eighth during the 4x400 relay, recording a time of 5:18.28. Freshmen Maggie Lingermann, Makaylee Scott, Kelsyn Wells and Mesa Garnos competed for Lyman.
Chicoine said Wednesday that he was without some of his athletes during the Bob Judson Invitational, but his Chargers held their own.
On the boys side, sophomore Gavin Barber competed in the 400-meter dash and freshman Kadyn Westergren in the shot put for Sully Buttes. They both finished seventh, with Barber recording a 58.83 and Westergren a 38-02.00.
The girls, though, recorded two wins in individual events. Junior Stevie Wittler earned first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.42 seconds.
Senior Lydia Hill secured the top spot in the discus throw (118-00).
“My discus, my coach films me, so I can see what I did wrong and know what I need to do better,” Hill said Wednesday. “But I can't beat myself up too much, just because of the last practice we had. But I know I'm capable of more, which is what I'm going to work at.”
Lydia just missed out on winning the shot put event, as she finished second with a 39-01.75. Pierre junior Reese Terwilliger secured first with a 40-01.00.
“I'm pretty proud of my shot put,” Hill said. “The very first throw I came out with, I can't be too hard on myself because it was the first meet.”
Chicoine gave his overall thoughts on how his athletes did at the Pierre-based invite.
“Our returning state qualifiers and placers from last year — Hill, Wittler and sophomore Olivia Olson — did a nice job at the meet. The rest of our athletes that attended were less experienced but gave great effort,” he said. “Our whole focus for the meet was to make it a competitive workout for our athletes, and they all responded very well.”
The Governors defended their home venue in dominant fashion. Pierre saw its athletes win 15 total events, nine on the boys side and six by the girls.
For the boys, junior Jared Lutmer and senior Jason Maciejczak shined for the Govs, as they both won two individual events.
Lutmer took home first place in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter run, recording times of 4:31.61 and 10:23.89, respectively. Maciejczak secured the top spot in the shot put (58-00.50) and discus throw (166-05).
Pierre also won two relays — the 4x100 and 4x400, with times of 45.54 seconds and 3:46.98, respectively. Senior Landon Bertram and juniors Jett Zabel, Tayshaun Agard and Levi Letellier ran in the 100 while junior Brayden Houlette, senior Deegan Houska, sophomore Trevor Rounds and junior Greyson Schuetzle competed in the 400.
On the girls side, sophomore Kali Ringstmeyer made her mark Tuesday after winning the 100 and 200-meter dash. She recorded times of 12.64 and 27.45 seconds, respectively.
Other Govs also earned first place in individual events — junior Ryann Barry (long jump), sophomore Anastyn Baade (triple jump), and Terwilliger (shot put).
In relays, Pierre secured the top position in the 4x100 after recording a time of 50.94. Ringstmeyer, freshman Charlee Williams-Smith, sophomore Grace Richter and senior Maira Tafoya ran for the Govs.
