Ten track and field teams competed in the annual Bob Judson Invitational Tuesday at Hollister Field, and central South Dakota was well-represented.

Lyman, Pierre, Potter County, Stanley County and Sully Buttes were among those that participated in the event.

Barret Schweitzer

Stanley County's Barret Schweitzer won the Boys Javelin Throw at the Bob Judson Invitational on Tuesday after tallying a distance of 151-06.
Stevie Wittler, Olivia Olson

Sully Buttes' Stevie Wittler, right, hands off the baton to Olivia Olson during the Bob Judson Invitational on Tuesday.
Greyson Schuetzle

Pierre's Greyson Schuetzle placed first in the Boys 110-Meter Hurdles and second in the 300-Meter Hurdles at the Bob Judson Invitational on Tuesday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

