All four schools in the Capital City area saw action at the State Cross Country Meet at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Saturday.
In Class AA action, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys team placed 12th out of 18 teams after averaging a time of 18:21.71. They were led by sophomores Blake Judson and Hayden Shaffer, who finished in 50th and 51st place, respectively. The Governor girls placed 11th out of 17 teams after averaging a time of 21:22.42. They were led by junior Jessica Lutmer, who finished in 31st place with a time of 20:30.08.
Stanley County seventh grader Sarah Fosheim was the lone Stanley County representative in the Class A races. She finished in 100th place out of 124 athletes after finishing with a time of 22:50.86.
Sully Buttes sophomore Darion Osterkamp finished in 70th place out of 120 athletes in the Class B boys race after finishing with a time of 19:36.95. The Sully Buttes girls team placed 18th out of 18 teams after averaging a time of 23:49.37. They were led by freshman Calleigh Chicoine, who finished in 65th place out of 120 athletes. Highmore-Harrold sophomore Maddie Knox was the lone Pirate runner. She finished in 110th place.
Saturday’s races were the last high school races for many of the Pierre T.F. Riggs runners. Seniors who ran on Saturday are Tyler Gere, Morgan Oedekoven, Halli Drews and Hunter Martell.
Full Results for area cross country runners at State Cross Country Meet Class AA Boys Team Results
12, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:31:48.52
Average: 18:21.71
Class AA Boys Individual Results
50, Blake Judson, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 17:57.71
51, Hayden Shaffer, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 18:00.51
69, Brady Gere, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 18:20.62
80, Jared Lutmer, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 18:30.15
97, Isaak Polak, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 18:59.53
99, Tyler Gere, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 19:01.46
114, Trevin Black Bear, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 19:50.41
Class AA Girls Team Results
11, Pierre T.F. Riggs
Total Time: 1:46.52.10
Average: 21:22.42
Class AA Girls Individual Results
31, Jessica Lutmer, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 20:30.08
48, Morgan Oedekoven, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 20:56.59
77, Halli Drewes, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 21:41.38
78, Rachel Nemec, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 21:43.21
84, Hunter Martell, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 22:00.84
97, Jazzlyn Rombough, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 22:40.37
98, BreAnna Lowery, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 22:41.77
Class A Girls Individual Results
100, Sarah Fosheim, Stanley County, 22:50.86
Class B Boys Individual Results
70, Darion Osterkamp, Sully Buttes, 19:36.95
Class B Girls Team Results
18, Sully Buttes
Total Time: 1:11:28.11
Average: 23:49.37
Class B Girls Individual Results
65, Calleigh Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 22:38.97
98, Dani Frost, Sully Buttes, 23:41.25
110, Maddie Knox, Highmore-Harrold, 25:04.69
111, Nevaeh Miller, Sully Buttes, 25:07.89
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.