503 teams in South Dakota received Academic Achievement Team Awards on Thursday. 21 of those teams are from the Capital City area.
Pierre T.F. Riggs led the way with nine teams, while Stanley County had five teams. Highmore-Harrold had four teams, while Sully Buttes had three teams.
Pierre T.F. Riggs teams to earn Academic Achievement Team Awards were the girls and boys basketball cheerleaders, girls and boys basketball teams, vocal solo-ensemble group, wrestling team, gymnastics team, visual arts team and one-act play.
Stanley County teams to earn awards were the one-act play, boys and girls basketball teams, gymnastics team and wrestling team.
Highmore-Harrold winners were the boys and girls basketball team, all-state band and wrestling team. Sully Buttes winners were the boys and girls basketball teams and the boys basketball cheerleaders.
All varsity fine arts groups and athletic teams that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award. Initiated during the 1996-97 school year, the Academic Achievement Team Award is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence. This program is meant to motivate students towards academic excellence, and to promote academic encouragement from teammates.
