The South Dakota High School Activities Association announced their Academic Achievement Team Awards for the Fall on Tuesday. To earn an Academic Achievement Team Award, a varsity athletic team and fine arts group has to achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Pierre T.F. Riggs leads the way for local high schools with 12 teams and fine arts clubs earning awards. Sully Buttes has three teams earning awards. Miller earned seven awards, while Highmore-Harrold and Jones County each have five awards. Neither Stanley County or Lyman have teams or fine arts clubs that have earned awards.
